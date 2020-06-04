CBSN DenverWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (AP) – The Aurora Police Department has announced Wednesday that officers are searching for three people suspected of violently attacking a woman in Target after the shopper asked the group to grant her more social distance.

The Aurora Sentinel reported that a man and two women bumped into the female shopper inside the Aurora store on May 8 before the shopper then asked the group to give her more space.

Investigators say the group began accosting the shopper and threw a box of tissues at her head before continuing to beat her.

The shopper suffered multiple broken bones. Police have encouraged anyone with any information to contact authorities.

