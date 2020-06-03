



Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters in a conference call Tuesday that he doesn’t see issues of racism and discrimination being problems overall in the NFL. The Broncos coach, speaking on the call about George Floyd’s death, said that it is a “societal issue that we all have to join in to correct” but he doesn’t see problems in the NFL.

“I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We’re a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio said. “We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

Vic Fangio: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL…if society reflected an NFL team we’d all be great.” @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/gV635jqgHy — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 2, 2020

During the course of the call, Fangio said that he has encouraged his players to protest as safety Justin Simmons did this week in his hometown in Florida.

“I thought it was great, Justin is a great person, a great leader, got his head screwed on correctly, he sees the problems and how they need to be solved,” Fangio said. “He’s searching for solutions and it’s easy for everybody to identify the problems … we need to search for solutions and I think Justin is one of those guys who will find solutions.”

Fangio also said on the call that he was outraged by what happened to George Floyd, saying he was “shocked, sad and angry,” seeing what officer Derek Chauvin did to Floyd. He went on to say that he fully supports Chauvin being punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“He should be punished to the full extent of the law of the crimes he was charged with in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with,” said Fangio. “It’s a societal issue that we all have to join in to correct.”

Players from the league took to Twitter Tuesday night calling out Fangio for his comments about not seeing racism and discrimination in the league. Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson and safety Quandre Diggs both called out the coach.

This man a joke … https://t.co/RMkJhMp1QI — Chris Carson (@ccarson_32) June 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/qdiggs6/status/1268019055451144193