DENVER (CBS4)– There will be no lockout for Major League Soccer and the MLS is ready to return to play. This comes after the players approved the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. The new deal runs thru the 2025 season.
“Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love,” said the league’s players association in a statement.
Now the MLS is looking forward to returning to play next month in a made-for-TV tournament which will take place in Orlando. Plans call the for the teams to arrive in Orlando on June 24th for a 2-week training camp. After that, the league will conduct the tournament.
Initial plans called for teams to be in Orlando for no longer than 10 weeks. Once in the tournament city, the teams and their traveling parties will be locked down at the team’s designated hotel.
After the tournament the hope is for all teams to return to their home markets and resume the regular season which was suspended on March 12 due to COVID-19.