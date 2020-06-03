



“This is not our time, it’s yours. I’m only here just to let you know: I hear you. The Fort Collins Police department hears you.” –FCPS Chief Swoboda Thank you to everyone who peacefully, powerfully made your voices heard today. There’s work to be done & we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/vmhN4zyEM6 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 2, 2020

– Police Chief Jeff Swoboda shared a message of thanks Tuesday for those who gathered to get their voices heard in Fort Collins. Swoboda spoke through a megaphone and told the crowd he and his police department “hear you.”

The action followed the release of a statement on Monday in which Swoboda addressed the people who have come out to protest the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and said he’s “proud of the way you peacefully exercised your Constitutional rights and spoke up for change in a constructive manner.”

He explained that his department has the following stances on the issues at hand:

– We share your desire for an end to police brutality. No good cop wants bad cops in this profession.

– We stand with you in creating an equitable, inclusive community where people of color feel safe.

– We acknowledge that historical and present-day racism exists in our country. It needs to be addressed and stopped.

– We are here to listen, to learn, to unlearn and to have ongoing, collaborative discussions with you that inspire meaningful action and shared understanding here in Fort Collins.