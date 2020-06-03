TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Krystal Lee Kenney, who admitted knowing Patrick Frazee was plotting to kill Kelsey Berreth, and helping him clean up the murder scene, will not be released to a halfway house, at least not right now.
According to CBS4’s sister station KKTV in Colorado Springs, said Berreth’s mother shared an email from the parole board showing Kenney’s request was directed.
She could be reintroduced for consideration in the future, possibly in six months.
Kenney, who was Frazee’s on-and-off girlfriend, was a key witness in his trial. She claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and eventually admitted to killing her himself.
Kenney testified that Frazee beat Berreth with a baseball bat inside her Woodland Park condominium, on Thanksgiving Day 2018, while their daughter was in another room.
Prosecutors say Kenney helped them crack the case. Among other things, she showed them places in Berreth’s condo where she cleaned blood from the scene. She also showed them where she said Frazee burned Berreth’s body outside his home in Florissant.
Kenney told investigators she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth’s home to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children’s building blocks and what she thought was a Bible, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported. She also admitted taking Berreth’s phone to Idaho at Frazee’s request to make it look like Berreth had left the state.
Lee took a plea bargain in the case and was sentenced to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections — but it’s not unusual for someone to serve only 25% of their sentence. Without that deal, she could have faced a sentence of more than 100 years.