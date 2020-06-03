DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined protesters in downtown Denver on Wednesday evening as hundreds gathered first at the state Capitol and then moved on to the streets.
This marks several days in a row of protests, including several violent nights where Denver police deployed tear gas to break up unruly crowds that were throwing projectiles at police.
Officers dressed in riot gear and the mayor declared a curfew in Denver over the weekend that lasted several nights to keep crowds from getting out of control.
On Wednesday, the marchers were peaceful as they made their way along the 16th Street Mall.
“This is an amazing, peaceful, successful demonstration of raising the voices around freedom and justice and togetherness. I’m proud of the demonstrations going on here tonight,” said Hancock.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people were seen lying on their stomachs with their hands held behind their backs for several minutes in front of the state Capitol to honor George Floyd who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.
Wednesday evening is the same day the Denver Police Department hosted a virtual town hall to get feedback from the community on what is working and what is not among the neighborhoods.
