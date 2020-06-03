Comments
(CBS4) – College graduates would typically be moving into the next stage of their lives, but many still face uncertainty especially when trying to find a job.
A University of Colorado graduate, Ketelyn Skeen, who had offers, but they’re now being rescinded.
She was supposed to move to Florida to work with Walt Disney Company, but she’s not sure it’s still available.
“It’s stressful and anxiety provoking. I had everything planned out to a ‘T’ and now those plans aren’t happening,” she said.
Experts say graduates looking for work in industries hit hardest by the pandemic are having the most trouble.