DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans came together to clean up the serious damage left behind from violent demonstrations the last several nights in downtown Denver. Volunteers picked up trash, removed graffiti and even created some art on boards covering windows.
The Downtown Denver Partnership hosted the event.
Around 1,000 people covered the area. They say they wanted to lend a hand.
“I hope they’ll understand that we really do think that their lives and that their businesses matter, and this is a way to show that,” Mary Stewart said.
“Again I think our hearts are just breaking for the entire cause, and we just want to be able to do any part that we can to help impact and help our city,” said Bridgette Shields.
There is another event planned for Friday morning.