DENVER (CBS4) – The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer is prompting a bigger discussion about the presence of police in schools. Denver Public Schools says it will host a serious of discussions about the issue before deciding how to move forward in the fall.

School board member Tay Anderson is among those calling for the removal of school resource officers in their schools.

“I would like Denver public schools and the Denver police Department to end their contract,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson says the district needs to take bold steps in response to what has happened in Denver over the last six days referring to police action against those protesting the death of George Floyd in Denver.

His hope is they would be replaced by restorative justice coordinators, mental health specialists and additional nurses.

“Right now my concern is projecting the school to prison pipeline and pushing it to where more black and brown kids are being… put with tickets and we don’t want that,” Anderson said.

Stacy Collis worked as a School Resource Officer for 20 years and is now an instructor for the National Association of School Resource Officers. She says training is largely focused on mental health and counseling, and that their job goes far beyond policing students.

“They automatically assume, and they don’t have the understanding. They think they are going to stand at the corner with an AR-15’s making sure hallways are safe. It’s not. It’s communicating with kids. It’s being on campus and talking with kids,” he said.

He also raises concerns about overall student safety.

“We talk about emergency operation plan. We talk about school safety plans, and it goes beyond just a school shooting. It can be a gas leak, a serious accident on the street near the school,” Collis said. “We bring a different set of tools to that discussion.”

Denver Public Schools is planning to hold a series of discussions with board members as well as stakeholders and community groups throughout the summer before drafting a resolution about how to move forward next fall.

“I’m confident that we are going to be able to do something that is going to be that the nation is going to turn their eyes to come September,” Anderson said.