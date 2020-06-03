Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The protests in Denver remained peaceful for most of the night on Tuesday until someone fired shots into the air at Colfax Avenue and Broadway.
The shots scared the crowd and people started running.
Many thought they heard fireworks but others said they saw the gun.
“I saw the flash and he was kind of pulling off into this direction, it didn’t look like he was pointing it at anyone in particular, and then when we all realized where he was, he just took off down that way,” said one witness.
“When we saw him, he just started firing shots off and all of us with cameras just started chasing him to try to get a picture of him,” said another.
There have been protests in downtown Denver nightly since last Thursday, at times those protests have turned violent.