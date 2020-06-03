Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver County Courty judges are voluntarily taking eight furlough days to help the city’s budget crisis following the coronavirus pandemic. There are 18 judges.
Mayor Michael Hancock announced in May city employees must take furlough days, but that did not include the mayor, himself, city council or the judges.
“We understand the importance of our service and access to justice that our courts provide to our citizens. During these unprecedented times we are all called upon to make sacrifices for our community and its well-being, and we are happy to do our part,” said Presiding Judge Theresa Spahn in a news release on Wednesday.
Like the mayor and a majority of city council, the judges plan to work through the days, but not be paid.
Denver faces a $226 million budget shortfall according to a memo from Hancock. The furlough days will reportedly save the city $16 million.