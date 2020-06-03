Comments
ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Great Sand Dunes National Park And Preserve begins phase one of reopening on Wednesday. The park is following safer-at-home guidelines in accordance with state and federal governments.
The first phase will include reopening the main park road, dunes parking area and dunefield, Medano Pass primitive road and its established camp sites as well as all picnic areas and trails. The plan is to reopen the Pinon Flats Campground and start issuing backcountry permits in mid-June.
Learn more at nps.gov/grsa/.
