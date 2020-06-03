Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis allowed alcohol sales with takeout and delivery service.
Now, the Colorado Restaurant Association is pushing a bill in the state Senate that would allow those sales to continue for another two years.
The association says keeping alcohol to-go sales in effect would help businesses increase revenue while they have to make changes inside to abide by social distancing guidelines.
During the stay-at-home executive order during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants were allowed to remain open, but they could only offer delivery and takeout service.