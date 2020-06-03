DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado can expect more of the same today in terms of the weather forecast. For days now we’ve been dominated by a large ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere and that has kept us hot with only isolated to scattered thunderstorms each day. It looks like this scenario will stick around through the weekend.
By this afternoon we expect a dry line to set up somewhere on the eastern plains. This is something you can track by following the dew point temperature. This will set up a convergence zone which will allow a few strong to severe storms to develop. If any storms pop up today the main threat will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Temperatures will stay 5 to 10 degrees above normal again today with widespread 80s and 90s on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see 70s and some 80s in the mountain communities.
Looking ahead this weather pattern will stick around for the next 5 days with more of the same through Sunday. But looking even further ahead it looks like a pretty strong cold front will move into the region early next week and by Tuesday the high in Denver should only be in the 70s.