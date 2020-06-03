CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested 21 people during demonstrations on Tuesday night. Thousands of people marched through downtown streets to demand justice for George Floyd and police reform.

The protests were largely peaceful. Almost all of the arrests from Tuesday were for curfew violations.

Denver remains under a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew through Friday morning.

Since protests started on Thursday in Denver, police have arrested 359 people.  Several of those people arrested had weapons such as handguns, an ax and a baseball bat with spikes.

Protesters say rioters and looters took over their peaceful demonstrations in the first few days of demonstrations.

