DENVER (CBS4) – Often during chaotic protests, it’s not easy for first responders to get find people who need help, so there’s a group of Denver volunteers trying to fill that gap. Over the past week, there have been a number of people volunteering near the Colorado State Capitol with basic first aid supplies. Some call them street medics. CBS4 found one group based out of the Acacia Apartments, a building which sits just a few blocks away from where protesters have been gathering.

Volunteers at the site have collected thousands of supplies. Anna Taylor has been helping to organize the effort. She told CBS4 volunteers organize the donations, and much of it is packed and shared with those standing closer to the protest.

Supplies they have gathered include gauze, ointments, eye washing solution, along with water and snacks.

Taylor said this started when her and neighbors noticed many people in need of basic aid the first few nights of protest. Since then, word spread quickly that she was putting together a makeshift medical supply pantry, and donations have been pouring in. Some volunteers have medical experience, while many simply wanted to do whatever they could to help a person in need.

On Sunday she estimated hundreds came through and volunteers were busy until about 2 a.m. helping some who had been tear gassed or hit with foam projectiles.

She’s not sure how long she’ll keep doors open, however she would like it to be up and running as long as it is needed.

Everything available is free and no questions are asked to those who come in for help.