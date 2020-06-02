



– Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live to talk about the NHL’s plan to return to hockey.

“I’m excited. I think it’s going to be super cool,” said Zadorov. “All the guys are getting ready right now, I think when we’re actually start playing everybody is going to be super ready to play.”

The NHL’s plan calls for 24 teams in a playoff style bracket playing in two hub cities, which means that despite the Avs currently holding the second best record in the Western Conference, playoff games will not be played in Denver.

“The Pepsi Center is one of the best places in the league to play, especially playoffs,” said Zadorov.

“It’s going to be a little bit weird with no fans. We’re hoping maybe we can get fans back during the Conference Finals or something like that. We’re use to playing in front of 20,000 people, and that’s easier to get your emotions going. But as a professional we have to go out there and compete for the Stanley Cup.”

The Avs have not had a team function since the National Hockey League suspended play on March 12.

“It’s going to be super cool to see the boys again,” said Zadorov.

“I golfed with some of the boys in Denver, but that’s it. We’ve been Facetiming each other, but we never saw each other live.”