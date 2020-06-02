CBSN DenverWatch Now
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont resident got a shock late in the day on Monday when they spotted a mountain lion underneath their car. The car was parked in the garage and the mountain lion was napping.

The mountain lion was found under this car in a Longmont garage.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the mountain lion was a young male. They responded to the scene along with Longmont police.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife tranquilized the mountain lion in Longmont.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Wildlife officers ended up tranquilizing the animal and were working on relocating it back to Colorado’s high country.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that numerous residents had reported seeing the mountain lion roaming around prior to the discovery in the garage.

