LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont resident got a shock late in the day on Monday when they spotted a mountain lion underneath their car. The car was parked in the garage and the mountain lion was napping.
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the mountain lion was a young male. They responded to the scene along with Longmont police.
Wildlife officers ended up tranquilizing the animal and were working on relocating it back to Colorado’s high country.
The Longmont Times-Call reported that numerous residents had reported seeing the mountain lion roaming around prior to the discovery in the garage.