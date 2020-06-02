DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined CBSN Denver’s Kelly Werthmann during special coverage of the sixth night of protests through the city. For the most part, protests on Tuesday evening were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Thousands gathered at the steps of the State Capitol building and marched throughout downtown and lower downtown Denver. A large number of them stayed beyond the 9 p.m. curfew.

“We had to implement the curfew to help our law enforcement officers who were trying to move the crowd along tools to create predictability, but to also encourage people to move along,” Hancock said.

Protesters have told CBS4 they will continue to march and protest until they see change. Hancock addressed what he plans to do to create that change.

“Dialogue is extremely important. We should continue these dialogues. The reality whether or not these demonstrations are practical, they are very intensive and very costly. The reality is if we’re going to make progress, we’ve got to sit down and go to work. After each of these types of tragedies, whether in Denver or around the nation, where we’ve had Denver come together and have a demonstration against the injustices perpetrated against people of color, particularly African-American men, Denver has taken action,” Hancock said.

Hancock went on to reflect on previous conversations that have guided city policy. He says the demonstrations will need to stop in order for those conversations to start.