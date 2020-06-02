DENVER (CBS4) – Inside the George Floyd protest happening in Denver, people are taking health and safety into their own hands. Four the last six days people have been showing up with supplies like food, water and first aid.

“They are out here fighting for an important cause, and we want to make sure they are taking care of, and everyone is taken care of. It’s all about coming together,” Savannah, who asked her last name not be used.

She and a group of friends are among dozens of people who show up day and night sharing supplies to anyone willing to share their time for the cause.

“We have everything you could possibly want here, and it’s all freely given,” Ezra Shonoman said sitting next to stacks of bottled water.

He says what started out of pocket has now turned into a movement with individuals donating money to help support the support teams

“They are doing something they should be doing, not that other stuff,” 60-year-old Leo said as he handed one group a wad of cash.

Others are simply donating their time.

“I’m here as a volunteer, not professionally. I took time off of work to be here,” Ari Noorazi said.

He’s one of a handful of medics, some professionally-trained, others with basics skills, who are among the crowd.

They are identified by red crosses tapes on their clothing and work day and night to treat any injuries protesters might have

“The Hippocratic oath that you take in the medical industry it really follows you throughout your life and you are sometimes presented with those moments where you can step up and help people or just work a job,” he said.