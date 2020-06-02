DENVER (CBS4)– Jennifer Kupcho no longer lives in Colorado but the world’s 50th ranked golfer certainly misses it.
“Obviously the views are amazing with the mountains, so I definitely miss those,” said Kupcho who is back in town to play in this week’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open. “You never get tired of looking at them.”
The 23-year-old is supposed to be enjoying her rookie season on the LPGA tour but now she’s back home, trying to win a tournament she’s finished runner-up at twice before.
“I go into every tournament dealing with the same things,” said Kupcho. “I just want to win.”
While Kupcho is the headliner, she’s not the tournament favorite. That distinction belongs to the world’s 15th ranked player Carlota Ciganda. She comes to Colorado winner of 2 tournaments in Arizona and seems eager to put her best foot forward.
“If you were able to win this tournament what would it mean,” CBS4’s Eric Christensen asked Ciganda.
“Every time you win I think it’s something big,” said the 30-year-old. “This is one of the most prestigious Opens in the states and I’m just excited to have fun and compete.”
This week’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open will not be a two woman race. Three other LPGA players along with an Olympian and several of the top Symetra tour players make up the best field this tournament has ever had.