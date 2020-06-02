Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office ticketed a 50-year-old motorcyclist for riding at 108 mph in a 30 mph zone. The sheriff’s office called it their “worst speeder ever.”
According to a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a biker riding at high rates of speed along South Turkey Creek Road.
After being clocked at more than 78 mph over the speed limit, the motorcyclist was stopped. Deputies reported the motorist claimed it was a “life lesson” after being caught.
“This is beyond reckless, beyond dangerous and just plain stupid,” the sheriff’s office page wrote.
The violation came with a fine and a 12 point ticket.