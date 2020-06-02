DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s four major sports organizations have issues statement on the George Floyd protests.

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, had joint statements highlighting the current social unrest and how sports are often seen as a bridge to uniting people together.

“Our nation is in mourning and in pain as we continue to struggle with the persistent legacy of racism and racial inequality. So often, sports have played a critical role in binding and integrating societies. During some of America’s darkest days, sports have provided a source of light. From Jesse Owens to Jackie Robinson to Muhammad Ali, selfless and courageous athletes have opened our hearts, eyes and minds. Embracing diversity and accommodating difference to create a symphonic whole, marks a core virtue of any team.”

The Colorado Rockies denounced racism in their statement while standing for inclusion, equality and justice.

“We remember Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and the countless other men and women who have lost their lives because of senseless brutality. We believe in the people, both past and present, who have stood for inclusion, equality and justice. We denounce racism in all its forms and condemn any violence or cruelty that arises from it. The Rockies organization believes in our Colorado community to help lead the way in making our world a safer and more tolerant place for everyone.”

Denver Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis spoke to the team, coaching staff and members of football leadership in a pair of virtual Zoom meetings which lasted more than 90 minutes on Tuesday morning, according to the team’s website.

After the meeting, the Broncos followed up with a statement while reposting several social media messages made by the players.

“We will stand by our players. We will lift up their voices. We can do more. We will do more,” the team said.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio began the Tuesday afternoon press conference with a statement of his own.

“I was shocked, asad and angry at what I saw a policeman do to a handcuffed George Floyd,” Fangio said. “He should be punished to fullest extent of law for crimes he has been charged. In addition, he should be charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge.”