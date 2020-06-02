DENVER (CBS4) – After coming within a few degrees of a record on Monday when Denver reached 93 degrees, temperatures will stop in the 80s for most areas on Tuesday thanks to an increase in clouds.
Even though it will be slightly cooler, temperatures will remain far above normal for the first week in June. And while some neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins could still reach 90 degrees, highs in the 90s will be more common on the Eastern Plains.
The record high temperature in Denver on Tuesday is 93 degrees which is likely safe. But a different kind of record looks likely because the temperature never dropped below 63 degrees in Denver Tuesday morning. And assuming the city doesn’t get cooler than 63 degrees before midnight, we’ll have a tie for the warmest low temperature ever recorded on June 2. The record is currently from 1977.
In terms of thunderstorm chances, there a decent chance for scattered storms across the mountains in the afternoon followed by a chance for thunderstorms on the northeastern plains of Colorado in the evening. If storms manage to develop to the northeast, a couple could be severe with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind up to 60 mph. Areas such as Julesburg, Sterling, Wray, Holyoke, and Burlington have been highlighted with a “marginal” threat for severe weather late Tuesday.
The severe weather threat will shift farther west on Wednesday and could include the eastern suburbs of the Denver metro area.
Otherwise the main weather story through the upcoming weekend will be heat. Highs will stay within a couple degrees of 90 through Tuesday next week.