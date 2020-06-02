After hitting 93 degrees in Denver on Monday, we dipped a whole 5 degrees to 88 degrees on Tuesday. So, not a major cool down but at least it was a little help!
We didn’t break any high heat records on Tuesday, but we could still break an interesting record. If we don’t drop below 63 degrees before midnight, Denver will tie a daily record warmest low. The old record is from 1977.
The “cool down” won’t last for long, we’ll head back to the 90s on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the week and most likely on Saturday. Make sure to stay hydrated and find shady spots to take a break if you are outside.
A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible every afternoon, with the best chance for storms on the eastern plains. Wednesday, northeastern Colorado could possible see severe storms with hail and wind being the biggest threats.