DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department wants feedback from the community about how they can improve. On Wednesday, the department is holding a virtual town hall, which is open to the public.
The town hall will be the first in a series of listening opportunities hosted by DPD. Members of the community are asked to explain what their ideal police department looks like and what they want to see in policing moving forward.
On Monday, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen walked alongside a group of peaceful protesters. Pazen also spoke to a crowd of people and answered some of their questions. His first words spoken through a megaphone were “George Floyd.”
The announcement of the virtual town hall comes on the same day Denver Police terminated an officer at the center of a controversial picture on Instagram. The department said Thomas McClay violated the department’s social media policy when he posted a picture in riot gear with the caption, “Let’s start a riot.”
DPD encourages residents to review the 21st Century Police Pillars to discuss if they are relevant for policing in Denver.
The listening session will go from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Participants may join the video conference at this link.