DENVER (CBS4) – Free coronavirus tests in Denver have been expanded to include any Coloradan who feels they might have been exposed to the virus. Coloradans no longer need to show symptoms to be tested.
The city of Denver is offering the free tests at the Pepsi Center. Employees who have been deemed essential by their employer can also now get a test.
“Ramping up capacity and access for more people, including those not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, is critical to staying ahead of this pandemic and putting our city on the road to recovery,” said Mayor Michael Hancock in a news release.
Individuals will administer their own nasal swab test. Personnel are on-hand to help if needed.
Test results are typically available within three to four days. Individuals can get those results by registering online with LabCorp, downloading their smartphone app or calling the Denver Health NurseLine at 303-389-1876.
RELATED: Coronavirus Contact Tracing Gets Boost From 800 AmeriCorps, Senior Corps Members
City officials say they’ve tested more than 400 people each day since it opened on May 22.
The site is open daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., except for holidays. It is accessed at 7th St and Auraria Parkway. There are several other sites open across the state.
Registration is encouraged, and identification is required.