DENVER (CBS4)– People who want to get out of the house and rent an Airbnb or VRBO might have more options soon. There are new guidelines in place for short-term rentals in Colorado.
Rentals must have soap or hand sanitizer that’s accessible and there must be cleaning and disinfecting products.
There must be a 24-hour period between guests and units should be absent of shared soft objects that are difficult to regularly clean like extra throw blankets, blankets and decorative pillows.
Guests are encouraged to take their shoes off when entering the property.
There are several other guidelines for both owners and guests listed on the Colorado resource website for coronavirus.