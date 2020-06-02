Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– With the weather heating up, there is a possibility of visiting pools to cool off this summer. Gov. Jared Polis announced new guidelines during his latest “Safer-At-Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” order.
DENVER (CBS4)– With the weather heating up, there is a possibility of visiting pools to cool off this summer. Gov. Jared Polis announced new guidelines during his latest “Safer-At-Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” order.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment released draft guidance on swimming pools on Monday. Swimming pools would be limited to 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. The draft recommends pools create a reservation system and recommends frequent restroom cleaning.
Swimmers are urged to keep 6 feet apart. The CDPHE is soliciting input from industry and others before the final version will be released Thursday.