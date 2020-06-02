Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is planning on implementing staff cuts. This comes after the rest of the season was canceled due to coronavirus.
Last week the DCPA filed a notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment detailing the layoffs.
The number of job cuts is unclear but the DCPA has about 300 people on staff.
Since March 13, the DCPA has postponed or canceled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events.