DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis was very excited to make a major announcement in regards to contact tracing during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. He announced that AmeriCorps and Senior Corps will help with Colorado’s tracking of coronavirus.
A total of 800 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members will conduct contact tracing in Colorado.
“Contact tracing is following up with individuals who have come into contact with an infected individual to notify them that they have been exposed, ensure they get tested, and quarantine themselves if necessary,” said Polis.
Some 300 AmeriCorps members based out of Aurora are starting on the project immediately.
Polis said that with the contact tracing workers operating in the state, “We will have a much better response to the virus and we will better be able to adjust to outbreaks more quickly which will reduce infections, save lives and allow us to be more open with our interactions.”
Polis also continued to stress that there are free COVID-19 testing centers throughout the state, including the Pepsi Center, and that it only takes 15-to-20 minutes.
“If you have symptoms, please get tested, for other folks, there is limited testing for those who are asymptomatic, if you’re a frontline worker, or if you’ve been exposed to it or are a protester, please get tested,” said Polis.