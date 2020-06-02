



– A study of safety across American states is out that takes coronavirus response into account, and Colorado shouldn’t be proud of where it falls. WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and ranked the Centennial state at No 36 overall.

The study used multiple metrics to come up with its new “2020’s Safest States in America” list, and the only one that Colorado got high marks in was financial safety. Colorado got a No. 5 rank, which means many Coloradans are following basic financial principles. Professor V. Lynn Tankersley, one of the experts consulted in the study, recommends every American looking to improve themselves in this area should “develop and stick to a budget; keep 3-6 months of living expenses in your savings account; save for your retirement; and live within your means.”

Colorado didn’t score well in the other areas — emergency preparedness (25), personal and residential safety (39), road safety (40) and workplace safety (42). That was despite the fact that in WalletHub’s related study of states offering the most coronavirus support, Colorado was in the top 10. Hopefully, Colorado stays highly ranked in that area and can avoid an onslaught of new cases as social distancing measures are gradually eased in an effort to boost the state economy.

“I am worried about the second wave of COVID-19 hitting my community for sure. Personally, I see fewer people using precautions like social distancing and mask-wearing than people that employ them,” said Kelly Fisher, another one of the study’s experts.

The safest state was determined to be Maine, which scored an impressive No. 1 in three of the five main metrics. Mississippi was ranked last.