By Audra Streetman
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson walked with members of the community Tuesday afternoon during a peaceful protest. The group marched from Gateway High School to the Aurora Municipal Center.

The march was organized by the Social Justice Crusaders of Aurora and Parker. They kneeled outside the municipal center with Chief Wilson for a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck and back for nearly 9 minutes. His death set off several nights of protests in Denver against police brutality.

On Tuesday, Chief Wilson answered questions from the protesters and discussed ways to improve relationships between police and the community.

