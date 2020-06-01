



— Vandals have now damaged nine state buildings, including the State Capitol, during the riots over the last few days.

Graffiti marks every side of the Capitol, every set of stairs, every sign, parking lots and even trees. Windows — just recently replaced — are boarded up and lights that line the walkway are broken.

“This building supposed to be a place that symbolizes constructive debate, and it’s unfortunate that some people have chosen this method to communicate their message,” said Doug Platt with the Department of Personnel and Administration, which oversees the Capitol complex.

The damage to other state buildings is also significant.

“The fine brass doors at the Department of Revenue building and 1313 Sherman were tagged. There’s damage to every state building.”

Platt says all the granite and marble, brass and glass will need to be restored to its original historic state. The cost could run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and we, the taxpayers, will pay for it.

“That’s about half a million dollars, that deductible, that’s what the state is self-insured up to, and then insurance might kick in after that. There’s going to be a lot work to do over the coming months and maybe years.”

Volunteers have been trying to help with the clean-up. Platt says maintenance staff has also been working non-stop for the last three days. They won’t begin to assess the full cost of repairs, he says, until they know the vandals are done.

RELATED: Volunteers Fan Out Across Civic Center Park To Clean Up Vandalism