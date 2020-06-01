Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD will resume some bus and rail service early Tuesday morning. The agency had halted service due to protests and riots in downtown Denver.
RTD officials say for the next three days, the last bus and train out of downtown Denver will leave by 6:30 p.m. Union Station and Civic Center Station will then close.
RTD says the decision to end service out of downtown is meant to help abide by the 9 p.m. curfew in which Denver is under through Thursday night.
While they say there are fewer protests, RTD officials will monitor the situation and may change service again.
Riders are urged to check RTD’s website and rider alerts for specific route detour information and updates as they develop.