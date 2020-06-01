DENVER (CBS4) – Leaders from the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission said Monday they’re working with other nonprofits to collaborate on how the community can move forward on criminal justice reform a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Commissioners say the protests over the unarmed black man dying in police custody are only the start of what people can do to help this cause.

“There was an alarm that was set off across the country and now ringing throughout the world,” said Pastor Del Phillips of The House Worship Center and a member of the commission. “There has been more attention focused on the alarm and we’re missing the emphasis is on the flame.”

Phillips and Dr. Vern L. Howard, the chairman of the commission, met at the King memorial in City Park on Monday to highlight the work they expect will be coming in the days ahead. They wanted to make sure people do not get lost in the images of violent riots and only look to peaceful protests as a way to address this issue.

“It’s an American tragedy, not a black tragedy,” Howard told CBS4. “It’s an American tragedy because if it can happen to Mr. Floyd, it can happen to anybody.”

The two leaders say the public can do more than just protest, they can help register more people to vote and encourage others to participate in the U.S. Census. Those longstanding opportunities for civic engagement become increasingly relevant when people see flaws in their government or the justice system, Howard added.

“We don’t burn down our city, we don’t tear down our city,” he said. “When you see wrong, speak on it, talk about it, that’s the immediate gratification.”