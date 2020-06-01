



– Jeffrey Beier, a 46-year-old man, is in custody in Russia and faces murder charges in the disappearance of his girlfriend Charlene Voight in Colorado. Voight, of Littleton, was 36 when she went missing nearly four years ago and her body was never found.

A grand jury in Arapahoe County handed down an indictment of Beier last year but the news wasn’t made public until Monday, when it was announced that Beier was arrested overseas.

According to Voight’s sister, the last time Voight had a phone conversation with family was in the summer of 2016. Voight had recently moved to Littleton from southern California and just mysteriously disappeared one day. Her car was found in a dirt lot owned by Beier that was used to store roll-off containers. The lot was not far from the couple’s apartment. A landfill search for her body was unsuccessful.

During an investigation into Voight’s disappearance, Beier was arrested for an unrelated sex assault that was discovered and bonded out of jail. Court documents obtained by CBS4 four years ago showed a rocky relationship between the two. In 2012, Voight filed for a restraining order claiming she was “scared for her life” and that she had been slapped, choked and dragged.

New court documents indicate Beier moved to Russia sometime after Voight’s disappearance and married a woman there and had a baby with her. They state that he was violent towards the woman several times and wound up having an affair with another woman.

So far it’s unclear when Beier will be brought back to the United States for a formal court hearing in Arapahoe County.

Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens said in a prepared statement that his is “proud to be able to tell the family of Miss Voight that the men and women of my department worked for four years to see this day.”

“My heart goes out to them, knowing that they are mourning the loss of their sister and daughter. I hope this arrest is a step that will help them move toward healing.”