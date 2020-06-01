



— On Monday evening, demonstrators gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol for a fifth night of protests over the death of George Floyd. We asked some members of the crowd what inspired them to come out and join the movement.

“I made the effort to come because personally I do believe that all lives matter,” Iona French, a college student in Denver, told CBS4 investigative reporter Brian Maass. “At times like this, when people actually get together to stand up for each other, it’s really important, it stands for something. And some people may take advantage of this time but a lot of the people out here have something to say and I feel like their voices need to be heard.”

“What’s it like to see people hijack the meaning of these protests?” Maass asked.

“Well it’s really disappointing… just because people have the opportunity to go crazy or to break into stuff they shouldn’t take advantage of times like this, because there are people who are really out here trying to make a difference. So for the ones who are using it as an excuse for more violence I don’t believe that,” French responded.

“What do you hope comes out of your presence here? What are you hoping?” Maass asked.

“I just hope and I pray that people can wake up and understand that instead of us fighting against one another we should all stand together,” French said. She said she “most definitely” planned to leave before the curfew went into effect at 9 p.m.

Another protester, Eli Cisneros, said it was a “very emotional day.”

Cisneros said he joined a march with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen earlier in the day.

“A lot of tears [were] shed. Both joyful and, I know there was some people that were afraid for the police to come out originally,” Cisneros said. “But they were, they were more than respectful. You know, they came out here with the same purpose…. and it was much appreciated and it was well received.”

“We feel like we just been shouting in the dark, for a really long time. I’m not a part of the black community but part of the colored community and it’s never been easy,” Cisneros said. You know my mom taught me, you have to dot your I’s is cross your T’s when approached by an officer of the law, because your life is at stake. You know, whether you did something wrong or not to stay in line, and it’s a different burden to carry than a lot of my friends growing up.”

Cisneros said he hoped the protests would remain peaceful Monday night.

“I think, I hope and pray that we can, you know, move forward in a peaceful way. There is no reason for looting there’s a reason for rioting but you know some people just don’t know how to express themselves in a different manner,” he said.

When asked if he planned to stay out after the curfew, Cisneros said he wasn’t sure.

“That’s a tough call, to be honest, because I feel like I feel like as Americans, we have the right to be out here. And I know the curfew was imposed because things got violent. And I understand that. And we’re trying to prevent that,” he said. “But I feel as long as the crowd remains peaceful and there’s no rioting going on, I don’t see a need to force [people] out of here with tear gas and rubber bullets, just doesn’t seem right to me either.”

Maass spoke to a young woman named Angel about her experience.

“You see what’s happened over the last few nights with the riots, the fires, the looting, what’s it like seeing that happen in your city?” Maass asked.

“Honestly, it kind of broke my heart because I usually go through downtown a lot because I go to CU Denver so it was just heartbreaking to see all these businesses’ windows shattered, trash everywhere. You know, people running from cops, you know, crying from the gas, like it’s really heartbreaking for my community to go through that,” Angel answered.

“Do you think protests like this can really make a difference?” Maass asked.

“I think, as we can see, there’s so much diversity here and you could just see how this one tragedy, and all these tragedies, can bring our community together… everybody has come up from their homes, despite COVID-19 happening. I think that once everybody comes together, their voices can be heard.”