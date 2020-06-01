



Last night, my son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd. His story is not unique. Countless others have also experienced this use of excessive police force while trying to have their voices heard. — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

The protests calling for justice for George Floyd continued in Denver on Sunday , and things turned violent with police firing tear gas and foam projectiles at protestors . Former MLB player Dale Murphy said on Twitter Sunday night that his son was among those protestors and that his son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

Murphy wrote that his son’s eye was saved thanks to a stranger who was handing out goggles, and another person who drove him to the ER. Murphy says he knows his son’s experience is by no means unique and says that as tough as it was for his family, “we know that it’s practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place.”

As terrible as this experience has been, we know that it's practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place. Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by excessive police force. — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

Murphy went on to ask people to consider taking action to help build a more just world. He encouraged people to protest peacefully, donate to their local Black Lives Matter chapter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or find others ways to help protestors. He then shared a photo of his son in the ER.

It was at the end of the thread that Murphy explained where the incident had happened. Murphy, a two-time National League MVP and seven-time All-Star, played briefly for the Rockies before retiring shortly after the start of the team’s inaugural season in 1993.

