DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s Pop Culture Con has been canceled for 2020. The event, formerly known as Denver Comic Con, was pushed back to November, but has now been canceled because the Colorado Convention Center is being held for use as an alternative care site through the end of the year.
“We’re profoundly disappointed that we won’t be able to hold Denver Pop Culture Con this year, but the health and safety of our community is our highest priority. We are committed to doing as much as we can to reduce frustration and inconvenience as everyone deals with this unprecedented situation,” Denver Pop Culture Con Director Christina Angel stated.
Organizers say all tickets will be refunded and exhibitors will have the option of getting a refund or a credit toward the 2021 event, which is now scheduled for May 14-16.
Organizers say the event is Colorado’s largest three-day celebration of comics, books, movies, TV, gaming and other pop culture. And it is among the largest pop-culture-oriented events in the country.
