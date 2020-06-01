DENVER (CBS4) – A long stretch of above normal temperatures that started in late May will continue beyond the first week in June. Monday will be among the hottest days with highs near 90 degrees in Denver.
Typically the Denver area is in the upper 70s for the first week in June so temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. It will be even hotter on Colorado’s Eastern Plains where temperatures are expected to reach at least 95 degrees in cities such as Wray, Burlington, and Lamar on Monday.
June is usually the third hottest month of the year in the Denver area with an average high 82 degrees and an average low of 52 degrees. July is the hottest month of the year followed by August. In terms of precipitation, the city averages almost 2 inches in June. Only May and July are usually wetter.
June can also be the month with the most significant and frequent occurrences of severe weather. Fortunately there is virtually no threat for any thunderstorms on Monday becoming severe and only a marginal threat for severe weather on the far northeastern plains of Colorado on Tuesday.
A somewhat higher chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday could also coincide with a threat for severe storms closer to the Denver metro area.
Otherwise the big weather story through at least next Tuesday (June 9) will be heat!