DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers lined up at Civic Center Park on Monday to clean up the destruction left behind from riots from the weekend. The city organized the cleanup. They gave volunteers gloves, masks, water bottles and trash bags. Sheriff’s deputies also pitched in.
One volunteer told CBS4 it feels empowering to help and she is happy to be part of the effort. She adds it’s frustrating and disheartening seeing the way people have vandalized the city she loves.
“This doesn’t help. Yes we’re upset. Yes we’re hurting. Defacing the places we love, trashing our city, it doesn’t help. It creates more negativity. We need positivity now. And those of us trying to make a difference in a positive way, I just want to be a part of it,” said Marci Lundy.
Mayor Michael Hancock thanked the volunteers for their help.
That takes the cake — morons polishing the “keep off the grass” signs the City erected to provide a pretense to harass Occupiers nine years ago! Aren’t volunteers wonderful? Who would step up to remove graffiti otherwise — City employees?
Oops — “pretext”, not “pretense”.