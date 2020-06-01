BREAKING NEWSDenver Mayor Michael Hancock extends curfew for 4 more nights
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The police chief for the Denver Police Department marched arm & arm with peaceful protesters on Monday. It is the fifth day for protests in the Mile High City.

Pazen was reportedly sought out by an Aurora man who lead protesters during peaceful demonstrations over the weekend.

(credit: D’Artagnan Rasberry)

Pazen also spoke to a crowd of people and answered some of their questions. His first words spoken through a megaphone were “George Floyd.”

One man, D’Artagnan Rasberry, who was documenting the event on social media stated, “…easily a thousand people. Very organized. Some of the most civil moments over the past four days.”

(credit: D’Artagnan Rasberry)

Rasberry also stated he wasn’t sure how the march would go, but said “there’s just no way not to be moved right now.”

The crowd walked down the 16th Street Mall and proceeded to the State Capitol Building.

Pazen was also seen raising his fist in the air alongside other protesters. Organizers called on the crowd to respect the chief of police during the march and speech.

He told CBS4 “this is their march, this is our march.”

Denver is under a 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. curfew through Friday morning.

