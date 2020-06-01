



— Gov. Jared Polis signed an Executive Order Monday, easing certain restrictions under Colorado’s “Safer at Home” phase — and encouraging people to enjoy outdoor activities responsibly. Gov. Polis is calling this new phase “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors.”

Under the “Safer at Home” order, high-risk Coloradans, those above 65 or with underlying health conditions, were required to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Under the new order, those individuals are encouraged to stay home as much as possible — and are also encouraged enjoy parks and open space, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

“It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down. We are still far from normal. Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house, and washing our hands,” Gov. Polis stated.

CDPHE also released draft guidance on swimming pools on Monday. Swimming pools would be limited to 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. The draft recommends pools create a reservation system and recommends frequent restroom cleaning. Swimmers are urged to keep six feet apart. CDPHE is soliciting input from industry and key stakeholders and final versions will be released Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Polis reiterated that anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should not go to work or socialize with others. He also encourage anyone with flu-like symptoms to get tested.

“Testing is free, easy, and quick at 47 state-supported, community testing sites across the state including at the Pepsi Center in Denver,” Gov. Polis stated.

