BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people marched down Main Street in Breckenridge on Monday. They called for justice and police reform following mass protests and riots in Denver and hundreds of other cities across the country.
Demonstrators in the high country town remained peaceful.
“It’s truly amazing, even as we are standing here talking, the crowd is out here singing, everyone is on same page. This is the way chance is going to happen,” said Chief of Breckenridge Police, Jim Baird.
“I don’t think it’s a time for Summit County to remain silent. Being a predominantely white community, it’s important to show solidarity and support for those who need it right now,” said Tom Nielson who organized the event.