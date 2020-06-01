(CBS4) – Like the rest of the country, former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is keeping a close eye on the protests in major cities surrounding the death of George Floyd.
“It’s crazy times,” said Marshall. “People are outraged. Not only people of color, but white people as well, and only when it’s an outrage to everybody it can make a difference.”
Marshall, who is no stranger to activism, worked with city leaders to enact change following his decision to kneel during the national anthem at the start of the 2016 season.
These days, Marshall is in Las Vegas still striving for change, and watching his former teammates, like current Broncos safety Justin Simmons, follow in his lead. The two exchanged tweets on Sunday after Simmons spoke at a protest in Florida.
Learned (and still learning) from you. Keep leading bro, I'm following your lead ✊🏽
— Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) May 31, 2020
“To see him out there and speaking so eloquently and doing his part, that’s all I care about,” said Marshall. “Do whatever you feel is right. If you don’t feel this is right, don’t do it, but if you feel this is right, and feel convinced by it, then by all means go about it the correct way, and I think Justin is.”
As for what’s next, Marshall hopes that the protests can lead to more change. “Somebody lost a father, a son, a brother. He was murdered in the streets, so I’m sad. And then I’m hopeful because I see people speaking out about this,” said Marshall.
“I would love to see leaders get together and change some policies. I would love to see some justice being had.”