BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Race officials have canceled the 2020 Bolder Boulder. The popular 10K race was originally pushed back from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but now they say the continued threat posed by coronavirus make it impossible to hold the event at all this year.
Organizers said canceling the annual road race which winds through the streets of Boulder was a very difficult decision.
“We determined that bringing together tens of thousands of people could be a risk to the community,” said race director Cliff Bosley.
The sister race FORTitude 10K in Fort Collins was supposed to be folded into the Bolder Boulder this year because that is usually held on Labor Day. That race is also canceled for this year.
A video posted on the race’s website shared the following words:
“This year won’t be the same. But running is about enduring, and there’s never been a more important time for ll of us to endure. These events have always brought us together. And even though we’re apart, we can still all run together. We will all overcome, and we will all be back, bolder than ever.”
Runners who already registered for the Bolder Boulder will be automatically registered for the 2021 race if they so choose.