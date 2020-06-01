Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police say 170 people were arrested in connection with the riots downtown Sunday night. A total of 284 people have been arrested over the past four nights. Charges include violation of the curfew order, assault, criminal mischief, assault to peace officer, burglary and arson.
CBS4 reporter Makenzie O’Keefe saw police putting one person in handcuffs at Colfax and Logan at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
She said protesters began throwing water bottles and other items at police after the 8 p.m. curfew.
During the day, six people were arrested for having weapons at protests — including guns, a baseball bat with spikes, at least one ax, a machete and a hammer.
On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the extension of the citywide curfew. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday night through the morning of Friday, June 5.