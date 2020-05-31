Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock thanked volunteers who cleaned up trash and graffiti around the Capitol and Civic Center Park on Sunday.
“This morning we were all grateful to wake up and to hear about a couple hundred volunteers [who] have showed up unsolicited to help clean up our downtown area,” Mayor Hanock. “We want to send a very special thank you to everyone who helped clean up around Civic Center Park this morning and this afternoon. We are enormously grateful.”
The mayor invited volunteers to come back Monday at 8 a.m. He said there will be a waste management station set up in the park, under a ” big purple Denver Recycles canopy.”
Protesters spray painted graffiti on the Capitol building, statues and monuments, and other buildings downtown.
