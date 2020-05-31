MANZANOLA, Colo. (CBS4) — A deputy with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and local man were both hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon traffic stop in Manzanola. The man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Anthony Guerra of Pueblo, allegedly stabbed the deputy in the face and then turned the knife on himself.
Neither the deputy’s nor the man’s injuries were described in detail, but both were being treated at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center and expected to make full recoveries.
According to an Otero County press release, the deputy was responding to a report of a possible domestic violence incident involving a handgun inside a vehicle in the area of Swink.
A female and several children were safely removed from the vehicle after the stabbing incident.
Guerra was arrested and faces charges from the incident in addition to those from four outstanding warrants he was wanted for.